Teen charged in drive-by shooting injuring 7-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old is facing charges in connection to a drive-by shooting that sent a 7-year-old boy to the hospital last month.

Memphis Police Department says, Larriel Gill, also known as Baby Crash Out, is accused of firing shots at a home on Doris Avenue on Feb. 9 injuring Legend Johnson while he was playing inside.

The child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the preliminary investigation led detectives to believe a man tied to local gang MTB was a person of interest.

On Tuesday, detectives and U.S. Marshals tracked Gill down at a residence on Wayonka Avenue where they served a search warrant. Several weapons with Glock switches, ammunition and a stolen vehicle were found.

According to MPD, Gill had several outstanding warrants including criminal attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment with a firearm and solicitation criminal attempted first-degree murder.

Three other MTB gang members inside the residence were also taken into custody.

