Family identifies 7-year-old boy injured in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police released more details about a shooting sending a 7-year-old boy to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday night.

Before the shots were fired, police say the child, identified as Legend Johnson, was watching tv in the front bedroom of a home on Doris Avenue with several other children.

Home/scene of shooting injuring child on Doris Avenue (Action News 5)

He got up to play when bullets started coming through the sheetrock and front window of the home, according to the report. The child was shot in his right buttock.

An adult inside the home told police she saw a white four-door Infiniti pull up in front of the house and a male passenger hanging out of the backseat window with a black handgun.

She also told police she saw a man she knew in the front passenger seat that is accused of firing shots at the same home in July 2021.

As of now, the suspects are still at large.

The child’s family says he is in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.