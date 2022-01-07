Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson acquitted of 2 wire fraud charges

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson has been acquitted of fraud charges.

According to court records, Robinson was acquitted on two wire fraud charges Thursday.

She was previously found guilty of four counts of wire fraud in September. For now, her sentencing is set for next month in that case.

Robinson has also recently accepted a plea deal in a federal case.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Snow in Brownsville 1/6/22
This round of snow and ice has come and gone but the cold will last a little longer
Man threatens four with gun in Chic-fil-A drive through
Man Accused of Threatening Four With Gun at Chick-fil-A
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 southbound causes major backup
One person dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-240 southbound
Multi-vehicle crash on I-40 in Crittenden County
Interstate Shutdown: Winter weather road conditions cause crash on I-40 in Arkansas

Latest News

Memphis mayor supports construction of third bridge over Mississippi River
Memphis mayor supports construction of third bridge over Mississippi River
Amanda Adams and her puppy, Sadie, live on the street in Downtown Jonesboro.
Jonesboro’s homeless endure winter storm
Memphis mayor supports construction of third bridge over Mississippi River
Memphis mayor supports construction of third bridge over Mississippi River
The Mid-south says therapeutic drugs are in short supply to treat COVID-19. States will soon...
COVID-19 outpatient therapeutics in short supply amid growing omicron cases