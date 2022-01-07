Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

COVID-19 outpatient therapeutics in short supply amid growing omicron cases

The Mid-south says therapeutic drugs are in short supply to treat COVID-19. States will soon...
The Mid-south says therapeutic drugs are in short supply to treat COVID-19. States will soon receive word of what their next allocation of monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills looks like.(WWNY)
By Kelly Roberts
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South says therapeutic drugs are in short supply to treat COVID-19. States will soon receive word of what their next allocation of monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills looks like.

Now, only one approved monoclonal antibody treatment is effective against the omicron variant, leading to an even thinner supply of the treatment across the country.

In Shelby County there are still doses of that treatment left, but patients are being prioritized.

The Methodist LeBonheur Minor Med clinic at Hacks Cross and Winchester is the only infusion site of the monoclonal antibody, sotrovimab, or sotro, which works against the omicron variant. The state received just over 800 doses in its last supply.

With limited supply, the doses are prioritized for the most at risk patients. Those 65 and older or those with one or more comorbidities.

“We’re trying to be good stewards to make sure those at highest risk are those who are selected first to receive this product just so we do the greatest good with the limited supply,” Methodist Germantown’s Medical Director Dr. Cassandra Howard said.

Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas report effective outpatient therapeutics are in short supply.

Every week they get word from the federal government now many doses of the treatments they’ll receive.

“In previous weeks we haven’t had a per capita distribution,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said. “We got a little bit more this week than the previous week certainly related to increase cases of omicron.”

While sotro is being distributed to states based on increased infections, two of the newest outpatient therapeutics, antiviral pills by Merk and Pfizer, are being distributed based on population.

In its first allocation, Tennessee received about 5,000 doses combined of the two pills. Mississippi received about 2,800 and Arkansas about 2,700.

“If you look at the Pfizer drug it has been more effective than the monoclonal antibodies have been,” Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld said.

You need a prescription or doctors referral to receive all three treatments. Doctors said the best protection is a preventative one like the vaccines.

“Primary vaccination is your first line of defense against a COVID-19 infection,” Dr. Howard said. “However to have monoclonal antibodies, to have oral retro virals to help treat those patients who are at risk and eligible I think it’s great.”

You’ll need to see your doctor for a prescription or referral to any of the treatments. For COVID-19 treatment resources in Shelby County click here. For more resources across Tennessee click here.

Mississippi Department of Health said most of the outpatient treatments will be available at its COVID Centers of Excellence.

For more resources on treatment and the pandemic in Arkansas click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Snow in Brownsville 1/6/22
This round of snow and ice has come and gone but the cold will last a little longer
Man threatens four with gun in Chic-fil-A drive through
Man Accused of Threatening Four With Gun at Chick-fil-A
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 southbound causes major backup
One person dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-240 southbound
Multi-vehicle crash on I-40 in Crittenden County
Interstate Shutdown: Winter weather road conditions cause crash on I-40 in Arkansas

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/7/22
COVID-19 test positivity rate skyrockets, sets new pandemic record for Shelby County
Nurse hospital generic
Mid-South outlook on nationwide nursing shortage during COVID-19 pandemic