Free COVID-19 test kits now available for order or pickup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Free COVID-19 test kits are now available for every American household via COVIDTests.gov.

Home deliveries can be expected within seven to 12 days of the order.

Every U.S. household can order four free test kits by completing a short online form at COVIDTests.gov or calling 1-800-232-0233. Only minimal information is required, including the recipient’s name and mailing address.

“The COVID-19 virus is circulating in our county, and infections may increase in the fall and winter, as we have seen in past years,” said Dr. Michelle Taylor, Shelby County Health Department director-health officer. “I strongly encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to obtain free COVID-19 test kits. If you experience COVID-19 symptoms, including fever or cough, please test yourself and follow the instructions included in the test kit. If you test positive, stay home and isolate from others for at least five days, or until you are fever-free for at least 24 hours.”

COVID-19 home test kits are also available for pickup at all Shelby County Public Health clinics listed below, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

SCHD Headquarters, 814 Jefferson Avenue, 38105

Cawthon Public Health Clinic, 1000 Haynes, 38114

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic, 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118

Millington Public Health Clinic, 8225 Highway 51 North, 38053

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic, 1826 Sycamore View Road, 38134

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic, 1287 Southland Mall, 38116

The updated COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available at Shelby County Health Department clinics but is being offered at many retail pharmacy locations in Shelby County.

Find a vaccination site near you at www.vaccines.gov/.

