Flu cases spiking for the holidays in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If it seems like everyone is getting sick, you’re not imagining it.

Medical experts are seeing a spike in seasonal illnesses, and in some cases, it’s worse than last year.

The Shelby County Health Department is reporting a 16% spike in emergency room visits with people suffering from flu-like symptoms.

Influenza-like illness activity is “Very High” in Shelby County, about 4% higher than the same time last year.

But it’s not just flu circulating in the community, COVID-19 is still very much present.

Last week, there were 887 new reported cases. That number only includes people who were tested by medical professionals, not people who are testing at home.

Dr. Michelle Taylor with the Shelby County Health Department says sometimes the two illnesses can overlap.

“Remember, sometimes you can get back-to-back infections with something, so you may get COVID and then you recover from COVID and you’re thinking your symptoms are lingering and you may have the flu,” said Taylor.

Dr. Taylor says with New Year’s Eve celebrations coming up, she’s concerned people who are sick will go out and spread it to others.

With COVID-19, flu, RSV, and the common cold all circulating at the same time, it may be difficult to diagnose.

Pediatrician Dr. Nick Hysmith works in Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and says he is seeing an overwhelming increase in flu cases and there is one clear symptom for that illness.

“So, really high fevers that start pretty suddenly, so you’ll be feeling good one moment then suddenly, ‘Man, I really don’t feel well,’ and you have a really high fever. That is usually tell-tale of influenza,” said Hysmith.

Hysmith says he is also still seeing COVID-19 cases.

The latest data shows over 800 new cases in the last seven days in Shelby County.

