MPD releases pictures amid search for gas station homicide suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released photos of the getaway vehicle used in a fatal shooting at a MAPCO that took place exactly two weeks ago.

Police say that on Tuesday, December 12, 31-year-old Jermar Williams was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of his car at the gas station located at 2100 Sycamore View Road.

An unknown number of suspects reportedly left the scene in a vehicle that was captured on surveillance video.

No descriptions were provided.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

