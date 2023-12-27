Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD releases pictures amid search for gas station homicide suspects

Memphis police say an unknown number of suspects were seen getting into this vehicle after a...
Memphis police say an unknown number of suspects were seen getting into this vehicle after a fatal shooting off Sycamore View Road on Dec. 12, 2023.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released photos of the getaway vehicle used in a fatal shooting at a MAPCO that took place exactly two weeks ago.

Police say that on Tuesday, December 12, 31-year-old Jermar Williams was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of his car at the gas station located at 2100 Sycamore View Road.

An unknown number of suspects reportedly left the scene in a vehicle that was captured on surveillance video.

No descriptions were provided.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Drive
Person jumps into Miss. River on Christmas
Man attacks kid outside food truck, police say
Man attacks young boy with kicks and punches in front of his father’s food truck, police say
Power outage
Power restored after Christmas night outages
Man wanted after person found dead in car
Man wanted after person found dead in car
A crime scene
10-year-old shot, killed in Coahoma County

Latest News

Locals speak after 10-year-old killed in Christmas Eve shooting
MPD officer hospitalized after being struck by car during traffic stop
Power outage
Power restored after Christmas night outages
Spencer's Tuesday Forecast