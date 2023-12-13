1 dead after Memphis gas station shooting
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead Tuesday night after a shooting took place at a gas station at the corner of Sycamore View Road and Raleigh Lagrange Road.
Memphis police were called to the MAPCO at 2100 Sycamore View Road at 9:40 p.m.
There, a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead.
No suspect information was provided.
