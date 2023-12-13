1 dead after Memphis gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead Tuesday night after a shooting took place at a gas station at the corner of Sycamore View Road and Raleigh Lagrange Road.

Memphis police were called to the MAPCO at 2100 Sycamore View Road at 9:40 p.m.

There, a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead.

No suspect information was provided.

