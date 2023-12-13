Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

1 dead after Memphis gas station shooting

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead Tuesday night after a shooting took place at a gas station at the corner of Sycamore View Road and Raleigh Lagrange Road.

Memphis police were called to the MAPCO at 2100 Sycamore View Road at 9:40 p.m.

There, a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead.

No suspect information was provided.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
Shannon Burns, arrested and charged
Man runs illegal chop shop with over $20,000 worth of stolen parts, police say
Family of murder victim breaks silence on her tragic death
Family speaks out after woman killed in South Memphis
Sherina Pryor, arrested and charged
Woman slams her 74-year-old grandmother against a brick wall, charged with elderly abuse, police say
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak

Latest News

2023 Holly Jolly Holidays event in Oxford, Mississippi
5 Star Stories: Holly Jolly Holidays in Oxford
Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
The scene on Mount Moriah Road
1 dead after driver evades SCSO deputy, crashes on Mt. Moriah
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school