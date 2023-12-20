Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Shelby Co. DA’s Office launches Priority Violent Offenses initiative

By Tarvarious Haywood
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders have been pointing the finger at Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy for some of the crime going on. Tuesday, DA Mulroy announced a new crime-fighting initiative that will prioritize violent crime.

“It is clear that there is no more important issue than public safety,” said Mulroy.

DA Mulroy said this new Priority Violent Offenses initiative is a continuation of what his office is already doing.

“This office has been committed and remains committed to strong prosecution, generally but particularly if the offense involves public safety,” said Mulroy.

This new initiative not only focuses on priority violent offenses, but internal practices as well. That includes court-ordered monitoring where bond is granted and imposing deadlines on prosecutors so that cases are solved sooner.

“You do not want to be a priority violent offender,” said Mulroy.

There are 12 of those priority offenses, which include: retail theft smash and grabs, possessing a glock switch, carjacking or attempted carjacking, as well aggravated assault where a gun is fired.

“Bail… if such an accused offender is rearrested, we will immediately move to revoke bail,” said Mulroy,

“Timing… we will notify or contact the victim and the victim’s family within 24 hours of our office getting the case.”

“Investigation… prosecutions will be making extra effort to monitor jail calls and to check all ballistics with the national NIBIN ballistics database,” said Mulroy.

Mulroy said his office is not compromising on public safety and the message is this: If you commit these crimes, you will be prosecuted vigorously and you will go to prison.

Mulroy said we should start seeing results from this initiative in 12 to 18 months.

DA Mulroy says there are plans to reveal more details of this crime initiative next month.

