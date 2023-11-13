3 detained after FedEx truck theft, police say

Advertise with Us
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has three people detained after a FedEx truck was ransacked on November 11.

According to police, on Saturday several people broke into a FedEx truck that was located near Riverport Road.

The suspects stole merchandise from the truck and left boxes scattered all across the area.

Police say that three people were detained in connection to this theft.

Action News 5 will keep you updated.

