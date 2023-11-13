3 detained after FedEx truck theft, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has three people detained after a FedEx truck was ransacked on November 11.

According to police, on Saturday several people broke into a FedEx truck that was located near Riverport Road.

The suspects stole merchandise from the truck and left boxes scattered all across the area.

Police say that three people were detained in connection to this theft.

Action News 5 will keep you updated.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.