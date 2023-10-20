21 indicted, convenience store closed after joint federal, local crime reduction operation in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - United States Attorney Kevin G. Ritz, together with federal, county, and local law enforcement officials, announced Friday morning that 21 people were charged in federal court in connection with firearms trafficking, narcotics, conspiracy, or other firearms offenses after a targeted violent crime reduction initiative in Memphis.

The indictments are a result of a series of coordinated arrests made following a targeted multi-agency operation that spanned several months.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Memphis Police Department initiated this investigation after analyzing crime and gun recovery statistics.

By examining more than 5,000 data points collected from the National Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), MPD’s Real Time Crime Center, and 911 calls referencing shots fired, analysts were able to identify areas of Memphis with the highest density of firearm-related crime.

Based on that analysis and other information, ATF opened an investigation into illegal activity at several locations around Memphis and Shelby County, including the Save a Stop 2 store, located at 2757 Kimball Avenue in Memphis.

ATF Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson, United States Marshal Tyreece Miller, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, Homeland Security Investigations Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clint Cannon, and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner provided additional details relating to the initiative, as well as on larger firearms enforcement and violence-prevention efforts.

District Attorney General Steve Mulroy also announced that his office obtained a court order under Tennessee law to shut down the Save a Stop 2 store as a nuisance and danger to the community.

The order was based on the excessive illegal firearm and drug crimes being committed on and around the property.

“This is an excellent example of effective partnerships among agencies,” said District Attorney Mulroy. “Thanks to the great work of the ATF and our local law enforcement, we were able to file a nuisance action to shut down a breeding ground of crime in the community which had long degraded neighborhood residents’ safety and quality of life. Because of that and the work by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, residents can now look forward to a safer community.”

The indictments and complaints were recently unsealed in federal court. They detail a lengthy investigation, led by ATF, that focused on reducing firearms-related crime in several areas of Memphis by studying data about areas with a high density of gun-crime violence, then identifying illegal firearms sellers to disrupt their trafficking.

Between 2022 and 2023, law enforcement officials investigated illegal firearm and drug crimes happening in Memphis and Shelby County.

Information from 911 calls involving the Save a Stop 2 property showed repeated reports of armed persons, drug overdoses, shots fired, both aggravated and simple assaults, auto thefts, fights, drug sales, and other disturbances.

Law enforcement officials say many of these activities took place in the store’s public parking lot during business hours while nearby citizens were engaged in their shopping or day-to-day errands.

The joint investigation has led to nine indictments or complaints and 21 defendants facing federal charges.

Federal agents purchased or seized 91 firearms, six of which were outfitted with machine gun conversion devices or “switches” designed to convert a firearm to a fully automatic weapon.

Additionally, law enforcement purchased or seized almost 2 kilograms of methamphetamine, 332 grams of powder cocaine, 210 grams of powder fentanyl, almost 65 grams of crack cocaine, 2,826 fentanyl pills, and 767 MDMA/Meth pills.

Some defendants were charged together, but several others were charged individually. The following charges have been filed in United States District Court, according to court documents:

Marvis Harris , 49, Christopher Butts , 41, and Antoinette Ozier , 41, were indicted together on drug distribution charges. In the same indictment: Harris and Butts were charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs as well as distribution of drugs. Butts and Ozier were charged as felons in possessions of firearms and for possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Harris was also charged as a felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of machine guns, and with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Ozier was charged with using a premises for the purpose of manufacturing or distributing drugs.

Ernell Paige , 45, was charged in an indictment with possessing drugs with intent to distribute and with distribution of drugs.

Indicted together were Ulandus Mayes , 34, and Christopher Watts , 39, for engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a federal firearms license and for being felons in possession of a firearm. Mayes was additionally charged with distribution of drugs and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Enrique Cardenas-Otra , 41, was charged as a felon in possession of a firearm and for engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a federal firearms license.

Xavier Ashford , 30, and Marquez Glover , 21, were both charged with distribution of drugs.

Indicted together were Leedell Otis , 46, Ricky Brooks , 41, and Jeremiah Otis , 34. In the same indictment: Leedell Otis and Ricky Brooks were also charged with being felons in possession of firearms. In addition, Leedell Otis and Jeremiah Otis were charged with distribution of narcotics, and use and carry of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Justin Bankhead , 33, was charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Indicted together were Jamar Anderson , 27, Tijerol Crawford , 33, Raymond Greenwood , 39, Broderick Harper , 26, Benjamin Jones , 28, Octavius McMullen , 32, and Larry Raiford , 58. In the same indictment: Anderson, Jones, Crawford, Greenwood, and McMullen were also charged with being felons in possession of firearms. Anderson, Jones, Raiford, and Crawford were charged with distribution of narcotics. Harper and Jones were charged with possession of a machine gun conversion device. Crawford was charged with carrying and using a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Adrian Seymour, 37, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm, distribution of narcotics, and use and carry of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

If convicted, each defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal records, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation.

The federal cases stemming from this investigation are being prosecuted by a team of AUSAs in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, led by AUSA Marques Young and AUSA Michelle Parks.

