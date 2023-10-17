MSCS proposes $500M project to upgrade schools across city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County district leaders rolled out a plan Friday for infrastructure upgrades throughout the city.

MSCS leaders say their goal is to create ‘state of the art’ facilities.

The district created a committee comprised of teachers and community members for infrastructure recommendations.

Leads say it will be a $500 million project working in phases:

Phase one will address 50 MSCS schools in five years

Phase two will fund opportunities with city, county, and state leaders and foster community outreach

Phase three will address 110 schools in 10 years.

“Build new facilities where populations have shifted or where buildings just need to have an overhaul and need to restart,” said Catheryn. “We’re also looking at doing renovations, key renovations in some buildings. And then finally looking at consolidating and doing some re-use of buildings.”

Currently, MSCS owns and operates more than 200 properties including 155 school campuses, 13 stadiums, 18 administrative offices, 17 vacant lots, and six vacant buildings.

The average age of a school building within the district is 64 years, according to MSCS leaders.

Along with addressing the infrastructure upgrades, district leaders are hoping to have new facilities and expand current programs.

The plan comes just a few weeks after Peabody Elementary was closed for the rest of the school year due to mold.

When asked which schools which schools would be a priority, MSCS leaders said they plan to survey all school buildings, making them all priorities.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.