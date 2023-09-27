UAW workers continue strike in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been nearly two weeks of striking for auto workers across the country.

United Auto Workers members in Memphis are staying persistent in fighting for better pay and better hours.

UAW members with Local 2406 in the Memphis area say the regional union director will be joining them in their fight on Wednesday.

The regional director’s visit will come after multiple visits to strikes across the Mid-South area.

There are 195 workers at the AC Delco Distribution Center where they make and ship thousands of car and truck parts for General Motors.

They make up a small number of people who work for General Motors, Stellantis, or Ford Motor Company, also known as the “Big Three,” who are currently on strike in 20 states across the nation.

Staff in Memphis say inflation is impacting them significantly, but their pay remains the same.

They also say they’d like fewer overtime hours.

“Here we work tremendous overtime, weekends, holidays,” said Jeffrey Thomas the Local 2406 President of AC Delco Employees. “Across the country, a lot of places are working maximum hours, maximum overtime, just working our hands and fingers to the bone. And we want to get compensated justly for that.”

Union members here in Memphis are currently getting paid $500 a week by their union, while on strike.

UAW members across the nation say there is some progress with Ford Motor Company.

So far, all three companies have put forward proposals that offered workers a pay increase as high as 21%, but workers say it has not been enough.

