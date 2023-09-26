Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

MPD officers involved in Jaylin McKenzie’s death will not face criminal charges

By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police officers involved in Jaylin McKenzie’s death will not face criminal charges, according to District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

Evidence says McKenzie did fire his handgun twice and would have likely fired a third time if his gun had not jammed.

McKenzie, 20, was shot and killed in December 2022 after officers attempted a traffic stop.

Police say the traffic stop was attempted while officers were patrolling an area to combat smash-and-grab thefts. They say the vehicle they pursued was suspiciously in a parking lot while businesses were closed.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office released footage on September 12 of the death involving Jaylin McKenzie at the hands of Memphis police officers.

The video shows officers pursuing a white vehicle. Once that vehicle comes to a stop, McKenzie gets out and runs away.

Nine gunshots can be heard; officers are then seen standing around McKenzie’s lifeless body, where they pull a gun from his side.

Mulroy says that the officers did violate MPD policy for a number of reasons including the officers conducting a high-speed chase.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the shooting and will provide their findings to the District Attorney’s Office upon completion.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
The shooting scene at the Event Center on Saturday night.
Woman dead, 4 injured after Covington shooting
The pothole was adorned with birthday balloons.
Community celebrates ‘birthday’ for pothole
Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a burglary at a EZ Express store.
2 suspects steal cash from ATM in EZ Express store, still at large, police say
A security guard is arrested after shooting at an alleged reckless driver.
Security guard arrested after shooting at alleged reckless driver

Latest News

MICHELLE BAPTIST
Lyft driver arrested for having marijuana in car after calling deputies
Erica Joyner
Woman allegedly rams police car in attempt to escape officers
The area where the body was discovered
Body found in Miss. River identified as a woman
Nutbush area
2 injured after shooting, crash in Raleigh