MPD officers involved in Jaylin McKenzie’s death will not face criminal charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police officers involved in Jaylin McKenzie’s death will not face criminal charges, according to District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

Evidence says McKenzie did fire his handgun twice and would have likely fired a third time if his gun had not jammed.

McKenzie, 20, was shot and killed in December 2022 after officers attempted a traffic stop.

Police say the traffic stop was attempted while officers were patrolling an area to combat smash-and-grab thefts. They say the vehicle they pursued was suspiciously in a parking lot while businesses were closed.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office released footage on September 12 of the death involving Jaylin McKenzie at the hands of Memphis police officers.

The video shows officers pursuing a white vehicle. Once that vehicle comes to a stop, McKenzie gets out and runs away.

Nine gunshots can be heard; officers are then seen standing around McKenzie’s lifeless body, where they pull a gun from his side.

Mulroy says that the officers did violate MPD policy for a number of reasons including the officers conducting a high-speed chase.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the shooting and will provide their findings to the District Attorney’s Office upon completion.

