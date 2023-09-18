Advertise with Us
2 suspects steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Marshalls, threaten security with gun, police say

2 suspects steal from Marshalls store, police say(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for 2 suspects who shoplifted over $1000 worth of merchandise.

On Monday, September 11, 2023, at 6:56 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding shoplifting at the Marshalls store on Covington Pike.

Officers were told that the store security video showed the suspects arriving in a Mercedes.

The female suspect and male suspect entered the business, loaded two shopping carts with store merchandise with an estimated value of over $1,200 dollars.

The suspects walk around the checkout stands, passing the last point of sale.

Marshalls Loss Prevention Officer attempted to stop the suspects as the suspects were exiting the business, the female suspect removed a handgun from her purse to allow the Loss Prevention Officer to see the weapon, then made verbal threats to kill him if he did not get out of their way.

The suspects exited the business with both shopping carts, loaded all the stolen merchandise into a Silver or Gray Mercedes S550, and fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

