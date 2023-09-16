Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
2 dead after fire in Midtown high-rise

By Lydian Kennin and Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead after a fire at Bryton Tower in Midtown, located at 1271 Poplar Avenue.

One 61-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 61-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but did not survive, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

Fire officials say the fire started on the inside of a patio door on the seventh floor. The fire was ruled as an accidental electrical fire.

The call came in at 2:38 p.m. Friday. The fire was extinguished by 2:52 p.m.

Fire officials say a smoke detector was inside the unit that caught fire. It’s unclear at this time whether or not it was working.

The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damage to the building and an estimated $25,000 in damage to its contents.

Red Cross will not be assisting residents, fire officials say.

