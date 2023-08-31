Memphis residents express experience with police to DOJ

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Department of Justice Civil Rights Department hosted the first public forum to hear from Memphians about their experience with the Memphis Police Department. This is in light of the DOJ’s investigation into the MPD’s police practices.

A room was filled with people giving their experiences with the Memphis Police Department. The testimony we heard and the people we spoke with say they want accountability.

“I was going to the store crossing the street, I am on the phone crossing the street, and the officer pulls and I said you go head, he gets on his mic and tells me to get yo stupid a**out the way.. an officer,” said one younger person.

“They treat me worse than the white people treated us when they were trying to deny us the civil rights that we had. And we marched so that they could wear those badges,” said an older Memphian.

Many people said their experience with MPD has not been a pleasant one.

" I haven’t had a real bad experience with the police department, but I’ve had some very testing situations to happen with them. It could have escalated, and they do escalate stuff,” said one person.

“They took me to jail twice because they didn’t like the way I was talking to him,” said one Memphian.

What the DOJ is looking for in their investigation is whether or not MPD uses unlawful force, engages in discriminatory policing, and whether MPD makes unlawful stops, searches, and arrests.

Similar investigations have happened in cities like Minneapolis and Louisville where the DOJ found civil rights violations. Wednesday night, DOJ officials said if they find anything in this investigation, they have authority from Congress to take action.

“Congress has authorized us to litigate, to seek the order of a federal court to require changes,” said DOJ offices.

There will be another meeting Thursday night at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church from 6:30 to 7:30.

