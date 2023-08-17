Chickasaw Gardens facing backlash for wanting to close two city streets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphis community’s attempt to crack down on crime is being called out. The Chickasaw Gardens Homeowners Association asked the Land Use Control Board to approve the closure of two streets in their neighborhood to deter criminal activity.

This is going to be a battle that could ultimately be decided by the Memphis City Council.

Chickasaw Gardens is one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Memphis. According to real estate brokerage company Redfin, the median sales price for a home in the upscale neighborhood in July was $1.1 million. The HOA of this upscale community wants to close two streets to keep the bad guys out as Memphis grapples with a crime problem. And just like the last time this subdivision tried to get a street closed, there’s going to be a fight.

Residents in favor of the plan are fighting back against accusations the public won’t be able to enjoy the city park inside their subdivision if the HOA request to close two streets, Fenwick at Lombardy, and Lafayette Street at Lafayette Place, is approved by city leaders.

“The park’s open for everybody,” said homeowner Ed Beasley, who’s lived in Chickasaw Gardens since 1975, “We feel like it’s readily accessible so that people can enjoy the park, but it would enable our security guards to monitor those entrances better than if we had five entrances.”

The remaining three entrances to the neighborhood, all streets along Central Avenue, would remain open. Security gates would block Fenwick and Lafayette to cars, but HOA members said walkers and bikers will still have access to the park from dawn to dusk.

”Both proposed gates will be exit only and both have pedestrian passage gates that will be unlocked during park hours,” said resident Jennifer James Williams via an email to Action News 5, “as a requirement to the approval.”

Sarah Smith and other neighbors who live adjacent to the subdivision said the plan disrupts traffic patterns, too. Many cut through Chickasaw Gardens in order to be able to turn safely onto Central at a stop light. Their alternate route to Central, they said, does not have a stop light, and is a much more dangerous turn to make.

“It’s given me a fresh outlook at when communities start gating themselves,” said Smith, “what it feels like to be on the outside of that.”

Discussion on social media has been robust. On the social app NextDoor, Julie Green wrote: “They’re leaving the main thoroughfare open to criminals and trying to prevent residential homeowners from using their public spaces under the guise of security.”

Marianne M. posted: “With enough gated communities, this will continue to send the message of us and them. Privilege.”

But Chickasaw Gardens residents like Ed Beasly don’t see it that way.

“Anything we can do to decrease the thru traffic,” said Beasley, “would help make the neighborhood safer for residents and visitors alike.”

At a Technical Review Committee meeting scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 24 in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., conference room on the first floor of City Hall, there will be a discussion of the items set to go before the Land Use Control Board, including these applications. While members of the public are invited to attend, no comments will be allowed. Other department heads will be on hand to answer questions.

“In the case of a street and alley closure,” said John Zeanah, Director of the Division of Planning and Development, “we like to hear from the engineering division. We like to hear from the fire division. There are others we want to hear from as well.”

Zeanah said those who wish to share their opinions, for or against the gate proposal, should do so in writing by 8:00 a.m. September 6th. Send your comments to the staff planner on the case, Kendra.Cobbs@memphistn.gov.

You will be allowed to address the Land Use Control Board during its Thursday, September 14 meeting at 9:00 a.m. in the 5th-floor City Council conference room. If the board approves the applications, they go before the Memphis City Council for final approval.

Director Zeanah said it’s possible the case may require more debate.

“There’s always the option that cases get held for additional time,” he said, “particularly in cases where there is a lot of strong opinion on both sides. The likelihood that something will be put on hold may go up.”

