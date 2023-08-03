Tenn. state lawmakers discuss upcoming special legislative session on gun control

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee state lawmakers plan to zero in on mental health in the upcoming special legislative session on gun control.

Gun violence is impacting the way we conduct our daily lives in Memphis and Shelby County.

Memphis Police statistics show 237 homicides so far this year, up from 168 this time last year. Car thefts are also skyrocketing: 9,576 thefts have been reported so far this year versus 4,762 this time last year, and already surpassing last year’s total of 8,528.

“People are afraid to get gas in their cars,” said State Senator Brent Taylor of Memphis, “People are afraid to go to restaurants. It is changing people’s behaviors.”

Sen. Taylor and members of the Shelby County Delegation told Action News 5 that Governor Bill Lee is committed to crafting meaningful legislation during this month’s special session.

“He’s been meeting with members, Republican and Democrat, house, and Senate over the past several months in small groups,” said House Minority Leader Karen Camper of Memphis, “getting input, learning what members want to get done.”

“Well, I’m hoping because we will only be dealing with gun violence and gun safety, we can actually do something,” Sen. Raumesh Akbari told Action News 5, “We’ve been working this summer with the governor. The governors had coffee events with every member. I’m on a task force that’s met four times.”

Senator Akbari says a major focus of the special session will likely be on mental health.

“I think if we can at least get the low-hanging fruit: people who are not mentally well, who are a danger to themselves and others, should not have weapons,” said Akbari, “And I think we should all be able to agree on that.”

Senator Taylor doesn’t see support for passing new red flag laws. Instead, he said GOP lawmakers are talking about emergency judicial commitments.

“Rather than remove their guns from them, we should actually be looking to remove these people from society,” said Sen. Taylor, “so they can get the mental health help that they need, rather than just simply removing their guns and allowing them to remain at large in society to commit crimes with other weapons.”

Taylor said GOP leadership is well aware that more judicial commitments will require more funding. Tennessee’s special session starts Monday, August 21, and is expected to last less than one week.

“We want to make sure we get something done,” said Sen. Akbari, “That’s what people are asking us for.”

Senator Taylor said there’s also not enough support to repeal the permitless carry law in Tennessee.

But Taylor said that the leaders are taking a hard look at enhancing penalties for those who threaten violence against a school, church, hospital, or government building by making it a felony, not a misdemeanor crime.

