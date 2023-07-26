Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Flare from Valero refinery lights up Memphis sky, causes concern

Large Valero gas flare seen Tuesday, July 25
Large Valero gas flare seen Tuesday, July 25(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department and Action News 5 newsroom received many calls Tuesday night about thick black smoke causing a spectacle in the sky over Southwest Memphis.

An unusually large flame at the Valero refinery located at 2385 Riverport Road on President’s Island can be seen even from a distance.

A representative from Valero said the refinery is dealing with an “emergency situation” but added that they were not authorized to provide details.

The plant does have its own firefighting resources, and Memphis Fire officials say they have not received calls from Valero.

Action News 5 will provide details as we learn more.

The Valero refinery from afar
The Valero refinery from afar(Jeff Rikard)

