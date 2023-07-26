MLGW customers suffering low water pressure after ‘event’ at substation, utility says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An “event” at one of Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s (MLGW) substations has led to low water pressure in certain areas, according to the utility.

MLGW says the event caused a drop in voltage across the utility’s distribution system, impacting water pumping stations.

Although MLGW did not disclose when the event took place, the Action News 5 newsroom began receiving calls about low water pressure beginning around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The pumping stations are returning online and pressure will return to normal shortly, according to MLGW.

There is no issue with water quality, MLGW says.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.