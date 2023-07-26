Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MLGW customers suffering low water pressure after ‘event’ at substation, utility says

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An “event” at one of Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s (MLGW) substations has led to low water pressure in certain areas, according to the utility.

MLGW says the event caused a drop in voltage across the utility’s distribution system, impacting water pumping stations.

Although MLGW did not disclose when the event took place, the Action News 5 newsroom began receiving calls about low water pressure beginning around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The pumping stations are returning online and pressure will return to normal shortly, according to MLGW.

There is no issue with water quality, MLGW says.

