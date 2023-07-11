US Marshals to increase presence in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Top brass from Memphis Police Department., the U.S. Attorney’s Office and more met at City Hall on Tuesday to discuss ongoing efforts to curb crime and how the federal government can help.

U.S. Marshals Director Ronald Davis is going around the country talking to law enforcement about their crime-fighting efforts.

He met with City of Memphis and other Shelby County law enforcement in a closed-door meeting Tuesday.

“The challenges the City of Memphis is facing is not unique,” said Director Davis. “These are challenges that are being faced all over the country.”

Mayor Jim Strickland says he asked Davis to take the trip to Memphis last month to discuss whether or not their partnerships like The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force are working and what can be done to help ongoing efforts to reduce crime.

One of those commitments—more marshals will be on the ground in Memphis and will be equipped with body cameras in August.

“We think that’s very very important as we are pushing for transparency, the community should expect that and task force officers are participating with us from Memphis, from the country,” said Director Davis. “They should still wear their cameras and their deputies should wear them.”

City leaders, including Chief CJ Davis, hope that discussions with communities and law enforcement and help from the federal government will assist with crime-fighting efforts.

“I think when we look at law enforcement being the sole responsibility for safe communities... safe communities start at home,” said Chief Davis. “Safe communities start with a myriad of other entities that have responsibility.”

Director Davis did not say how many marshals would be assigned to Memphis or when they will arrive.

Once we find out, we’ll let you know.

