Christian Brothers High School establishes the ‘Drew Rainer Award for Courage and Compassion’

Drew Rainer
Drew Rainer(Campfire Collective)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers High School established the Drew Rainer Award for Courage and Compassion.

The award was created in honor of former CBHS and Rhodes College student, Drew Rainer.

Rainer was shot and killed in a home invasion in October 2021.

The annual Drew Rainer Award for Courage and Compassion will be awarded to a rising sophomore each May at the Brother J. Stephen O’Malley Awards Ceremony.

The award also includes tuition assistance, funded by the Clarence Day Foundation.

Nicholas Williaim Efkeman is the first to receive the award. Efkeman was nominated for being joyful, kind, and determined.

“Our family is extremely proud that Christian Brothers and the Day Foundation have honored Drew in this way, and we are very excited for Nicholas and his family,” said Andy Rainer, father of Drew.

