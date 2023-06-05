Advertise with Us
3 minors shot in Orange Mound, police say

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three minors are in the hospital after being shot in Orange Mound Monday evening, according to Memphis police.

At 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Douglass Avenue regarding a shooting.

Police say three minors were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

The victims’ ages were not released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

