3 minors shot in Orange Mound, police say
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three minors are in the hospital after being shot in Orange Mound Monday evening, according to Memphis police.
At 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Douglass Avenue regarding a shooting.
Police say three minors were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
All three were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
The victims’ ages were not released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.