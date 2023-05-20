Popular Beale Street store reopens after closing during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After months, even years of anticipation, the Downtown Memphis Commission made a major announcement about a new business coming to Beale Street. The new shop will occupy an old space that holds a special place in many hearts: Tater Red’s Lucky Mojos, where you could find fun and funky gifts for 30 years.

The store struggled during the pandemic and ultimately closed in 2021. With the dense uncertainty of the global shutdown, many stores closed their doors. But on Friday, May 19, the DMC revealed the plans for this valuable real estate on one of the country’s most famous streets. And Action News 5 got to meet the new tenants.

Ashley Parham and Daryl Andrews are transforming iconic Tater Red’s into a new pop-up gift shop and incubator for local artists.

“We have big shoes to fill,” Parham told Action News 5 about taking control of the store, “These people need a space. They need help with telling their story. They need help with branding, ideation and getting the word out about their art.”

The couple owns Walking Pants Curiosities on GE Patterson in the South Main District, a successful gift store that showcases the work of local artists including painters, jewelry makers and photographers. They also started Dreamers’ Revival, a program that helps aspiring business owners. For the next six months they’re bringing that passion and purpose to Beale Street.

“It’s beyond blues. It’s beyond Elvis,” said Andrews, “It’s beyond what’s been before and expands on that. And it expands on that with the artists and makers of today.”

DMC President and Memphis mayoral candidate Paul Young tells Action News 5 the Beale initiative fits perfectly with the DMC’s Open on Main retail incubation program.

“This work,” said Young, “creates more opportunities for more small businesses. We have a proven track record of fostering emerging retail businesses and entrepreneurs, so it just made sense to create additional community partnerships to further fuel the work.”

Ashley and Daryl are excited to get to work turning Tater Red’s and The Black Diamond next door into a one of kind place on World Famous Beale showcasing Memphis talent like no other.

“Really, it’s a dream come true,” said Parham, “my heart is so full of gratitude for this opportunity.”

“The fact that they gave us a chance and trusted us with that is a huge honor,” added Andrews, “we are incredibly grateful.”

Ashley and Daryl plan to have the new Dreamers’ Revival - Walking Pants on Beale ready to open on Saturday, June 3 at noon. They’re already figuring out a way to work that beloved Tater Red’s neon sign into the new décor.

