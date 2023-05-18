From Crypto to Cash Apps, AARP Fraud Watch Network reveals latest fraud tactics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sophisticated criminal enterprises commit fraud against US consumers every day, stealing billions of dollars every year.

A new AARP Fraud Watch Network survey shows the majority of Americans believe fraud has hit a crisis level.

Kathy Stokes, director of Fraud Prevention Programs at AARP, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the latest fraud tactics, and why it’s so important for victims to report these crimes.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

