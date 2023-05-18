Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
From Crypto to Cash Apps, AARP Fraud Watch Network reveals latest fraud tactics

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sophisticated criminal enterprises commit fraud against US consumers every day, stealing billions of dollars every year.

A new AARP Fraud Watch Network survey shows the majority of Americans believe fraud has hit a crisis level.

Kathy Stokes, director of Fraud Prevention Programs at AARP, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the latest fraud tactics, and why it’s so important for victims to report these crimes.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Summer sun protection and safety
Doctor’s advice to lower your risk of skin cancer
