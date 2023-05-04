Push for stricter gun laws within City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following Tuesday’s barricade, one Memphis City Council member is proposing some bold changes.

Dr. Jeff Warren says he wants to ban permit less carry and the sale of assault-style weapons within the city of Memphis.

Warren says he wants to move quickly on presenting his proposal, he says he wants the first reading by the next Memphis City Council meeting.

Dr. Warren says he was moved to action after watching coverage of a man barricade himself inside a restaurant on Highland in Memphis.

Warren says laws and ordinances are needed in urban centers.. are different than those needed in Tennessee’s rural communities.

The council member’s proposal is in clear contradiction of state law, but Warren says the city can’t wait.

“I’m more than willing to talk and compromise and do whatever else we need to about our state legislature if they are interested in doing it, but if we’re not then I think what we do is we pass these laws and we take it to court for failure to protect our citizens with adequate laws,” said Warren.

While in Memphis Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee did not directly respond to questions about Dr. Warren’s proposal, but he did reiterate that he wants a special session to address public safety in the state.

“We have to remember that while we find a way to separate those that are in danger from weapons, we also have to protect the constitutional rights of every Tennessean,” said Lee, “that is a balance we have to find moving forward.”

The Governor has proposed his version of order of protections or so-called red Flag laws that would keep guns out of the hands of people who may do harm to themselves or others.

Republican State Representative John Gillespie of Memphis says he’s spoken to many mambers of the general assembly about this issue.

“Collectively everyone wants to do something, that’s the big question, what that something is,” said Gillespie, mental health seems to be the big direction the general assembly may be headed.”

Action News 5 reached out to Mayor Jim Strickland about Dr. Warren’s proposal for gun restrictions within the city of Memphis.

Strickland declined to comment and directed all questions to Memphis City Council.

