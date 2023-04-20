Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Bartlett man accused of pushing friend in wheelchair onto floor before robbing her of $30

Dylan Landrum, 31
Dylan Landrum, 31(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett man has been arrested and charged after deputies say he pushed his friend, a wheelchair user, onto the floor before robbing her of her purse, which contained only $30 in cash.

On March 13, a Shelby County deputy was dispatched to the Millington Inn on Highway 51 for a robbery.

The victim told the officer that 31-year-old Dylan Landrum, a friend of hers, came into her motel room and asked her for some money.

When she refused, Landrum allegedly pulled her out of her wheelchair and threw her onto the floor. Deputies say the victim is missing a leg.

The victim said Landrum took her purse, containing just $30 in cash and her I.D., and fled.

He was arrested Wednesday.

Landrum is charged with robbery and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

He was released on his own recognizance Thursday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in the Oxford bank fraud scheme
5 suspects arrested in bank fraud scheme, Oxford police confirm
Richard Atwill
West Memphis School Board fires superintendent
Officer shot after attempting to make arrest, said MPD
Suspect dead after officer shot, hours-long standoff in Frayser
Permitless carry age lowered to 18 in Tennessee
Tenn. AG will not prosecute permitless carry in Tenn. for 18 and older
Police provide update on Hamilton-area child abduction, say victim was sexually assaulted

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Hardin Co. deputies ask public’s help identifying deceased woman
Father releases dogs on MPD
MPD: Father releases dogs on officers, helps son escape
San Ysidro's Mikey Williams #1 in action against Christopher Columbus during a high school...
Memphis recruit Mikey Williams pleads not guilty to firearm charges
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Federal indictment unsealed in case against former Miss. wrestler tied to TANF scandal