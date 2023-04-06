DA Steve Mulroy announces new initiatives for public safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the news conference held on Thursday, Steve Mulroy announced new initiatives that could impact public safety and criminal justice reform in Shelby County.

One initiative is to hold a series of regular town hall meetings. It will be open to the public to meet once every other month. There will be six a year in various locations around the city.

“We will try to provide updates on our initiatives and what we are doing with respect to both public safety and criminal justice reform,” said DA Mulroy. “It is also an opportunity to hear from the public about their concerns.”

The first public forum will be at the Impact Church in Frayser on April 27.

Mulroy announced “National Crime Victims Rights Week” to honor victims and also recognize those who support them.

Additionally, victims and witnesses will have free parking, snacks, and lunch during their time at 201 Poplar Avenue.

The DA’s office and Memphis Police Department will partner up to target the influx of city-wide business burglaries.

Mulroy says the intent is to identify and aggressively prosecute those responsible for impacting businesses.

