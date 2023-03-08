Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Public encouraged to vote for Memphis Dog ‘Riona’ in Cadbury Easter Bunny Contest

The public can vote once per day through March 14, 2023
The public can VOTE FOR RIONA once per day through March 14, 2023
The public can VOTE FOR RIONA once per day through March 14, 2023(Tails of Hope / Cadbury Chocolate)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was previously reported that Riona -- the Memphis rescue dog who was set on fire -- made it into the finals for Cadbury Chocolate’s 2023 Easter Bunny Search.

Unfortunately, this was an error due an accidental opening to all candidates in Cadbury’s website.

While Riona is not a finalist, Tails of Hope Dog Rescue (TOH) encourages the public to continue to vote for Riona, if the website allows, should Cadbury honor a pet that is not a Top 10 Finalist in some way.

Cadbury says they have seen the large number of votes for Riona has generated due to her following.

Voting will close at 10:59 PM CT on March 14, 2023.

Riona was rescued by TOH after suffering fourth-degree burns on over 60% of her body and she lost her left ear when her previous owner doused her in gasoline and set her on fire on June 20, 2022.

'Riona' recovers after being set on fire June 20, 2022
'Riona' recovers after being set on fire June 20, 2022(Tails of Hope Dog Rescue)

The winner will star in Cadbury’s annual Easter commercial, earn their family $5,000 and an additional $5,000 to donate to a rescue pet shelter of their choice.

The winner will be announced on March 21.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after his 3-year-old child attacked by pack of pit bulls
A neighbor’s tree crashed into Maria Flores’ home on Moulton Street in Decatur on Friday....
‘It’s not fair’: Woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home
The Killer bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
New information came to light during Tuesday's committee meeting, regarding the internal...
7th MPD officer fired for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop
A fight between two victims and two suspects brought a large police presence to Agavos Cocina...
MPD: Restaurant fight brings large police presence to Agavos Cocina and Tequila

Latest News

et
Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - March 8, 2023
Children huddle mid-basketball game inside a church gym in Hickory Hill, where they are coached...
Youth program uses Ja Morant controversy for life lessons
City leaders ready to release more video of Tyre Nichols case
Judge blocks city’s release of video in Tyre Nichols case
The new Memphis Showboats logo
Memphis Showboats 2023 individual, season tickets are now on sale