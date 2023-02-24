Latest MATA upgrades now allow riders to track buses in real time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) leaders have listened to riders and are making major changes.

On Friday, the ribbon was cut at MATA’s new and improved dispatch command center after a $200,000 upgrade was made.

With these upgrades, riders will enjoy an all-new riding experience. 30 monitors, two video walls, and five workstations will enhance communication with drivers and riders, also allowing riders to track their bus in real time both online and on the MATA app.

“MATA Tracker is just one of several technology software packages that we have in our control center,” said Bacarra Mauldin, deputy CEO for MATA. “So, we will be able to better track where buses are and be able to provide more accurate information to our customers.”

