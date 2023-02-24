Toy Truck Drive
Latest MATA upgrades now allow riders to track buses in real time

Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) unveiled its newly-upgraded dispatch command center...
Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) unveiled its newly-upgraded dispatch command center Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. With 30 monitors, TWO video walls, and five workstations, the upgraded dispatch command center will enhance and streamline the agency's communication with drivers, customers, and internal teams.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) leaders have listened to riders and are making major changes.

On Friday, the ribbon was cut at MATA’s new and improved dispatch command center after a $200,000 upgrade was made.

With these upgrades, riders will enjoy an all-new riding experience. 30 monitors, two video walls, and five workstations will enhance communication with drivers and riders, also allowing riders to track their bus in real time both online and on the MATA app.

“MATA Tracker is just one of several technology software packages that we have in our control center,” said Bacarra Mauldin, deputy CEO for MATA. “So, we will be able to better track where buses are and be able to provide more accurate information to our customers.”

To download MATA’s app from the App Store, click here.

To download MATA’s app from the Google Play Store, click here.

