MATA makes $200k upgrades to its dispatch command center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) recently completed a $200,000 upgrade to its dispatch command center.

Transit leaders are listening to riders and taking action to improve customer communications across the service area. The upgraded dispatch command center will enhance and streamline the agency’s communication with drivers, customers, and internal teams.

“The investment includes new computers, screens, cameras, custom-created software, and ergonomically designed furniture,” said Bacarra Mauldin, deputy chief executive officer. “Our dispatch command center is the heart and soul of our operations and a critical component in assuring our riders travel easily, safely, and on time.”

