Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MATA makes $200k upgrades to its dispatch command center

(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) recently completed a $200,000 upgrade to its dispatch command center.

Transit leaders are listening to riders and taking action to improve customer communications across the service area. The upgraded dispatch command center will enhance and streamline the agency’s communication with drivers, customers, and internal teams.

“The investment includes new computers, screens, cameras, custom-created software, and ergonomically designed furniture,” said Bacarra Mauldin, deputy chief executive officer. “Our dispatch command center is the heart and soul of our operations and a critical component in assuring our riders travel easily, safely, and on time.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack
An Oklahoma home explodes when a woman tries to light her gas water heater. (KOCO via CNN...
Home explodes when woman lights water heater
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown
Tennessee Judiciary Committee votes on legislation for medical cannabis, delta-8, decriminalization
Shelby County Juvenile Court defense operations will be transferred to the Public Defender's...
11-year-old accrues 19 charges in just over 2 months, says MPD

Latest News

Kristopher Brown has been charged for pointing a gun during a car crash dispute, reports say.
Man charged with pointing gun at driver after car accident near State Line Road, reports say
Officer Geoffrey Redd
Sea of Blue set for MPD officer killed in line of duty
In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field...
Travis Tritt to play at Gold Strike Casino Resort
Ordinances affecting policing in Memphis approved on second reading
Ordinances affecting policing in Memphis approved on second reading