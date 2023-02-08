MSS Steel Tubes USA to open first U.S. plant in Memphis, creating nearly 130 new jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MSS Steel Tubes will open its first U.S. plant in Memphis, creating nearly 130 new jobs.

This $6 million investment will employ 129 at an average wage and benefits of $47,000 per year.

It will be located on Outland Road near Lamar and East Raines Road.

MSS Steel Tubes USA is a subsidiary of Portugal-based MSS Steel Tubes SA, which is owned by Portugal-based Metalogalva Group in partnership with Brazil-based Soufer Group.

Ted Townsend, president & CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber, expects more steel production to come to the city.

“Thank you to MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC for making this significant investment in Memphis,” said Townsend. “The Greater Memphis region continues to be a juggernaut of steel production, and we expect more manufacturing projects to choose Memphis as we build up our innovation economy and establish the Digital Delta as a global hub of inclusive jobs and advanced industries.”

According to the Greater Memphis Chamber, the decision to locate in Memphis will help MSS Steel Tubes better serve its U.S. customer base of solar panel manufacturers.

Also, because of its central location and distribution prowess, Memphis is expected to provide a more cost-effective and efficient way to meet and exceed both production and delivery times.

“We’re so happy to welcome MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC to Memphis. Bringing good jobs to our community is always a top priority, and with this announcement, that’s exactly what we’re doing. Thank you to MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC and their team for this investment in Memphis,” said Jim Strickland, mayor of the City of Memphis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.