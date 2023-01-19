Tennessee House leaders talk changes to abortion law, Memphis sports tourism for 2023 legislative session

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee lawmakers from all over are back in the capital city for a new legislative session.

Minority House Leader from Memphis Karen Camper and House Speaker Cameron Sexton laid out some legislation we can expect to come to the floor this year.

House leaders for Democrats and Republicans tell Action News 5 they’re looking to tackle big things for the state and the City of Memphis.

“It’s always going to be an uphill battle with some of the legislation we deal with, but it’s always great to work for the citizens,” said Democrat Minority House Leader Karen Camper.

One big ticket item is changing the state’s abortion trigger law to allow the exception of an abortion if needed to save the life of a pregnant woman.

Both Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Democrat House Minority Leader Karen Camper agree that an exception needs to be put in among others.

“We also need to talk about affirmative defense clause that’s in there that basically says the physician is guilty and has to prove their innocence instead of being proven guilty,” said Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton. “We need to change that.”

Also on the minds of lawmakers on both sides, Mayor Jim Strickland’s $684 million plan to improve FedEx Forum, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, AutoZone Park and a new soccer stadium for 901 FC.

“We’re supporting the mayor at this point and trying to get this sports tourism thing going down in the City of Memphis,” said Camper. “And It’s going to be great regionally as well.”

The city is asking the state to front $350 million of that plan.

Sexton says the easiest part is renovations for Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and FedExForum, leaving the chances higher for the Memphis Tigers to be contenders for a power five conference.

“It would help Memphis, it would help Tennessee, so I think hopefully those things are easy,” said Sexton.” “A new soccer stadium, we’ll continue to look at it, hopefully, we can keep it in and fight for it to get it there and to help as we go but I think it’s an important package and we’ve been working well with the mayor on it.”

Shelby County Democrats are also pushing for more funding for TBI analysts and a quicker process for testing sexual assault kits within 30 days.

“With forward thinking and trying to get at it before it becomes an issue, we need the appropriate level of funding and it needs to be a priority for this administration.”

Minority Leader Camper also says Democrats are brainstorming about more funding for DCS and turning the department around.

Speaker Sexton says they’re also looking to set up a statewide disciplinary board for state prisons.

