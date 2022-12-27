Police search for 4 suspects after fatal shooting in Westwood Shores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for four suspects they say are responsible for the shooting death of a man in the Westwood Shores area.

Police say that around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a shooting call on South Third Street near Coro Lake.

Officers were told four victims were at a gas station and left southbound on South Third Street when shots were fired at their vehicle.

Police say the victims escaped the shooters but realized a rear passenger had been struck by the gunfire.

They drove to Methodist South Hospital, where the victim was later airlifted to Regional One Hospital.

Police say he later succumbed to his injuries.

Through investigation, surveillance video showed occupants inside a black Infiniti SUV firing shots at the victims.

Police say the Infiniti was occupied by three men and an unknown driver.

After they fired the shots, the suspects drove northbound on South Third Street.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

