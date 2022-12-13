Arrest made after man stabbed to death, another hit with cinder block in Edge District attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged with murder after an attack in the Edge District on Monday.

Police were flagged down by a witness who saw the attack happen on Monroe Avenue.

The witness pointed out the suspect, who he said was responsible for attacking two people.

According to the police report, the incident started when a man and his wife were walking down Monroe Avenue after deciding to stop at a brewery.

That’s when, police say, the man was hit in the head with a cinder block in an unprovoked attack.

The man was seen running down Monroe when two other men followed him to a nearby construction site.

The scene at Monroe and Orleans (Action News 5)

The two spotted the suspect near a vacant building.

That’s when officers were flagged down by one of the two men who gave chase and officers approached the suspect, later identified as Antwon Freeman.

Police say Freeman’s hands were covered in blood and he had a long kitchen knife under his shirt.

Officers then checked the vacant buildings for the second man who chased the suspect and found him unresponsive with several stab wounds.

That victim was pronounced dead.

According to the police report, Freeman told officers that he was walking down Monroe Avenue when someone threw a rock at him and yelled racial slurs.

He then says he believed the man he saw walking was that person, so he attacked him with a cinder block.

While hiding from the two men that chased, he heard footsteps and stabbed the person before blacking out, the police report says.

Antwon Freeman is charged with aggravated assault and first-degree murder.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.