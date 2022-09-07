Advertise with Us
VIDEO: Bull escapes Delta Fair, seen crossing Germantown Pkwy.

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Angus bull managed to escape from the Delta Fair Sunday evening.

Spectators sitting in traffic on South Germantown Parkway watched aghast as the brawny bovine crossed the road, heading towards Walnut Grove Road.

“Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who filmed the bull crossing the road.

Every year, the Delta Fair and Music Festival features a livestock show held at the Showplace Arena, where cattle, swine, sheep, goats and poultry are showcased.

The fair also features a petting zoo and children’s barnyard.

Sunday marked day three of 2022′s ten-day long festival.

It is uncertain which attraction the beast escaped from; but that day, the fair hosted several cattle shows, including a 2 p.m. Angus show.

The bull also appears well-groomed, sharing the likeness of typical show cattle.

Either way, it was some time that afternoon that the bull decided he had enough of the fair.

A bull crosses Germantown Parkway after escaping the Delta Fair and Music Festival.
A bull crosses Germantown Parkway after escaping the Delta Fair and Music Festival.(Kelly Earnheart)

However, the bull’s untimely fate was met, according to fair director Mark Lovell.

Lovell said that the bull managed to be captured, but had to be put down.

“Unfortunately, for public safety, they had to put him down,” he said.

