Delta Fair returns to Mid-South

2022 Delta Fair
2022 Delta Fair(WMC)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 17th annual Delta Fair and Music Festival returns to the Memphis area Friday afternoon.

Fairgrounds at Agricenter International will open at 4 p.m. Friday. The fair will be open at varying times everyday following until Sept. 11.

Fair Director Mark Lovell said the fair will be will have less COVID-19 restrictions this year. There will be hand sanitizer stations and organizers are asking those who feel sick to stay home.

The week-long event will feature multiple shows, rides and food.

“We have some great rides,” Lovell explained. “One ride that we have… it’s the only one in the country. It’s one of those thrill rides.”

There will also be a live circus act and wildlife entertainment for kids.

“We have the second largest livestock show in the state of Tennessee,” Lovell said. “If want to bring your kids out and let them see up close pigs, sheep, goats, cows and all of that. We got all of that.”

The fair will have free admission Wednesday and discounted rates on Tuesday and Thursday.

