Senior citizens fall victim to fake MLGW scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are soaring and so is the number of people falling for an MLGW phone scam. Nearly two dozen victims contacted the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South in just the last week. These unsuspecting MLGW customers are now out hundreds, even thousands of dollars.

The BBB says it’s an old scam gaining new life right now because of the brutal summer heat.

Most of the victims are senior citizens being taken to the cleaners by scammers who scare them into paying their MLGW bills ASAP for fear their air conditioning is going to stop working if they don’t.

“On your phone, it shows up as an MLGW call,” said Daniel Irwin, the BBB’s Director of Public Relations and Outreach, “but it’s not. The scammers have spoofed the number. It’s not real. And essentially, they threaten to cut off your utilities in 30 minutes if you don’t pay in some form or fashion.”

Irwin said the BBB logged 37 complaints in the last 10 days and 22 of those people, most of them senior citizens, admitted they fell for the scam.

”That’s an alarming rate. That’s not what we’ve seen before,” he said, “and it seems to be more seniors are vulnerable to these pitches they’re doing this time around. The scammers sometimes use real things that are happening in Memphis, like the confusion with MLGW and their billing system or with smart meters. This time it’s the heat. Seniors are paying the money for peace of mind because it’s so hot and they knew they’d have a hassle getting their power back on if it did get cut off.”

Irwin said the victims are out an average of $600, with some losing even more money.

The problem is so worrisome, that MLGW posted a video warning to social media Monday, July 18, reminding customers that MLGW agents never call you personally to demand payment or threaten cut-off.

Other red flags to watch out for:

You’re asked to pay your utility bill with gift cards or Bitcoin

Or the caller asks you to sign up for Cash App to pay

MLGW and the BBB are working hard to teach people that the summer heat isn’t letting up anytime soon, and neither are the criminals, crooks and creeps looking to scam you out of your hard-earned cash.

Twenty-two people in the last week, all of whom happen to be seniors, have lost a lot of money, and that’s concerning,” said Irwin, “This scam is evil. But it’s a trend we expect to continue as the heat continues as well.”

If you have senior parents or elderly loved ones, you’re advised to reach out and let them know about this scam so they can be careful. And if you have any questions or you suspect something is a scam, Irwin said you’re always welcome to call the BBB of the Mid-South for information or advice at (901)-759-1300 or (800)-222-8754.

You can also file a scam report with the BBB online here: https://www.bbb.org/

