Southern Heritage Classic unveils schedule of events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The schedule of events for the Southern Heritage Classic was unveiled Thursday.

2022 marks the 33rd annual SHC and likely final between Tennessee State and Jackson State in Memphis.

Things kick off on Thursday, September 8. The O’Jays and Jay Lamont will perform at The Orpheum Theater at 8 p.m.

Friday’s events start at 9 a.m. with the Classic College and Career Fair at the Pipkin Building.

Then at noon, the Classic Coaches Luncheon salutes head coaches Deion Sanders and Eddie George, with a guest appearance by Memphis men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway.

Friday night wraps up at Landers Center with The Bar-Kays, ConFunkShun, Original Lakeside and SOS Band. The show is hosted by Jay Lamont.

Saturday, September 10 is gameday and tailgating kicks off at 8 a.m.

Also at 8 a.m. is the Penny Hardaway Memphis District Golf Classic at Tunica National Golf and Tennis.

The Classic Parade begins at 9 a.m. featuring high school show bands from across the region.

Then at 11 a.m. at The Guest House at Graceland is “A tough of Elegance” presented by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women.

Finally, the Southern Heritage Classic football game kicks off at 6 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, with Jackson State and Tennessee State going head to head.

The halftime show features JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South and TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands.

And after the game is the Classic 5th Quarter, featuring a battle of the bands.

