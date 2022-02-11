Advertise with Us
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State football is coming back for one final battle with Tennessee State in Memphis.

Last week, it was announced JSU would no longer be able to participate in the annual game because of a conflicting agreement with other events.

Tennessee State blasted the decision, saying they never received an opportunity for discussion or a courtesy call to the president before the decision was made.

Now, JSU says the correspondence was leaked and the news was not supposed to come out.

“...it was never our intent to abruptly cancel participation during the 2022 season,” they said in a statement released Friday.

JSU says the 2022 Southern Heritage Classic will go on as previously scheduled.

“We are pleased with this conclusion and look forward to bringing the SWAC Championship JSU Tigers back to Memphis in September for one final battle on the gridiron.”

