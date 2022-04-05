Advertise with Us
Memphis police chief’s home burglarized

(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis is again the victim of a crime.

An MPD incident report shows Davis’ husband, Terry Davis, reported their east Memphis home was burglarized.

The report was filed Saturday, April 2. It shows household appliances stolen in the burglary.

At least one other home was also targeted. No other information was immediately available.

This is the second time this year Davis has found herself as the victim of a crime. Her secondary duty weapon was stolen in January from her husband’s car while they were shopping inside a store. The gun was in a removable lockbox under a seat.

Davis was later verbally reprimanded for leaving the gun unsecured inside a car.

