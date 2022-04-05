Memphis police chief’s home burglarized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis is again the victim of a crime.

An MPD incident report shows Davis’ husband, Terry Davis, reported their east Memphis home was burglarized.

The report was filed Saturday, April 2. It shows household appliances stolen in the burglary.

At least one other home was also targeted. No other information was immediately available.

This is the second time this year Davis has found herself as the victim of a crime. Her secondary duty weapon was stolen in January from her husband’s car while they were shopping inside a store. The gun was in a removable lockbox under a seat.

Davis was later verbally reprimanded for leaving the gun unsecured inside a car.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.