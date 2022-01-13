Advertise with Us
Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis was verbally reprimanded after her duty weapon was stolen by smash and grab car thieves.

The handgun’s storage in that vehicle was a violation of department policy.

According to the incident report, a Porsche driven by Davis’s husband was broken into Jan. 8 while parked outside a retail store on Macon Station in Cordova. Davis’ secondary duty weapon was stored in a lockbox under a seat and was stolen along with other personal items.

According to department policy posted online, “Placing or locking a weapon in a glove compartment or trunk should not be considered safe in itself. However, a secured device such as a gun safe, which is fixed and attached to the vehicle, would be a safe measure.”

Officials say Davis’ lockbox was not bolted to the vehicle.

Davis released the following statement Wednesday evening:

“I did have my gun stored in a lockbox in a locked vehicle; however, I lacked securing the lockbox to the car with a cable as stated in MPD policy. A report was taken, and the investigation remains ongoing as to the person(s) responsible. The Mayor has spoken with me regarding the incident, and I have accepted accountability.”

A department spokesperson says corrective action for violating policy ranges from oral counseling up to termination.

