Memphis police chief’s handgun stolen during vehicle burglary

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis
Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis(WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A handgun belonging to the Memphis police chief was stolen during a vehicle burglary over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon while the vehicle was parked outside of Ferguson Bath, Kitchen, and Lighting Gallery on Macon Road.

The victim told officers that he and his passenger went inside the business and upon returning to the vehicle, he found that his vehicle had been broken into and several items had been stolen.

A backpack containing several items was stolen in addition to Chief Cerelyn Davis’ handgun, which was locked in a handgun lockbox. The handgun was Davis’ secondary duty weapon.

The backpack was located at another location, but the handgun has not yet been recovered.

Davis said the following regarding the incident:

“This incident is a vivid reminder that even as a police official, I am not immune to the criminal activity that occurs so blatantly in our city. Carrying my weapons on or near my person has been a career-long practice on and off duty. Like so many others in our city, I am outraged to have property stolen and angered that my gun may be used unlawfully to commit a crime. This was an unfortunate incident and a reminder of the public safety challenges we face as a community. This will only strengthen my resolve to get stolen guns off our streets and bring those perpetrators to justice.”

