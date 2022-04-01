Local nurse practitioner accused of pulling gun in road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local nurse practitioner is accused of pointing a gun at another driver in a road rage incident. The incident happened Wednesday in broad daylight on Highway 64 near the Wolfchase Galleria.

Action News 5 spoke with the victim of the road rage incident. The victim asked that we hide their identity for this story.

After changing lanes on Highway 64, the victim claims nurse practitioner Errol Hook tried to run him off the road.

“Finally, he just threw a cup of coffee at me and another object, so I got behind him, drove behind him and called the police, to let them know what’s going on,” the victim said.

As both drivers continued in the area of Canada Road the victim says things escalated. The victim says Hook pointed a gun at him.

“You’re a nurse practitioner,” said the victim. “Why are you out there pointing guns at guys? It’s unacceptable.”

According to the police affidavit, Hook claims he flagged down a Shelby County deputy and both drivers pulled over.

“It was just a crazy scene,” said the victim.

The affidavit also says Hook admitted to throwing coffee at the victim’s car, but Hook says he never pointed a weapon. The affidavit shows that deputies found one gun on Hook and two others in his car.

Hook was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The victim says they are still shaken.

“For me, an apology is not going to work,” said the victim. “He needs to get this on his record. If it causes him to lose his license so let it be. He needs it on his record.”

Action News 5 went to Hook’s office to hear his side of the story. When we asked to speak with him a supervisor told us they had “no comment.”

Hook was held at 201 Poplar on a $20,000 bond. He has bonded out.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.