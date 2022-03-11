Police: One in critical after shooting on Austin Peay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Austin Peay and Raleigh Millington Friday afternoon.

Police say that one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

At 2:31 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at Austin Peay and Raleigh Millington with a male shot. The victim was xported to ROH critical. No suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Please call 901 528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.