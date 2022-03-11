Police: One in critical after shooting on Austin Peay
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Austin Peay and Raleigh Millington Friday afternoon.
Police say that one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
