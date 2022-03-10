COVID-19 joint task force gives final briefing on pandemic in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Joint COVID-19 Task Force is giving an update on COVID-19 in their last routine briefing since the first case was reported two years ago.

The latest numbers show there are 78 newly reported cases in Shelby County and active cases are at 575.

There are also 14 newly reported pediatric cases. Shelby County Health Department says about 135 of the active cases are among children.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a total of 237,162 cases with a death toll of 3,171.

The county’s weekly positivity rate dropped down to 2.6% for the last week of February. It’s a stark difference from the 45.5% reported at the peak of the pandemic during the omicron surge at the beginning of 2022.

As for vaccinations, the county is about 79.9% of the way to its goal of 700,000 people fully vaccinated.

For more information and data on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

