Parents, students frustrated after three children shot outside of Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three Memphis children are in the hospital after they were shot outside a library in Whitehaven, Thursday.

One of the three boys injured in the shooting is in critical condition after all of them were shot outside of Whitehaven Branch Library.

Memphis Police say it all started because of a fight at a nearby middle school.

Parents, children and neighbors at the scene told Action News 5 they were frustrated with yet another act of violence, this time involving children.

“Please Jesus I hope they’ll be alright,” said one neighbor. “That’s the only thing I can say.”

Prayers and confusion after three children were rushed to the hospital Thursday evening.

“Everybody’s in an uproar,” said parent Ronald Watson. “Everybody’s moving expeditiously if you will just trying to get over to the school.”

The shooting happened just yards away from Robert Church Elementary. The school was put on a brief lockdown after the shooting incident.

Parents like Elena Grigsby rushed there in a panic

“My daughter called me crying,” said Grigsby. “She said the school is on lockdown.”

Our Action News 5 crew spoke with her after the school’s principal left a voicemail on her phone about the temporary lockdown.

“I’m feeling better now,” said Grigsby. “I’m just going to sit out here and wait until they release the kids. That’s all I can do. Pray that whoever it was, they’re okay.

A short time later, parents walked out hand in hand with their children while an active crime scene was just feet away.

“I wish that the violence can stop so all the kids can be safe,” said second-grader Joyria Watson. “If it was safe and if it was safe nothing else would happen. I just wish that everybody can be safe.”

Memphis Police are still looking for the suspect responsible. Police say the victims and suspect knew each other.

If you have any information contact Memphis Police.

