One shot, killed in early morning shooting
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Vaughn and Summer early Saturday morning.

Officers found one man shot inside of a car, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He did not survive his injuries. There was a second person in the car that was uninjured.

The suspect fled the scene in a white vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

