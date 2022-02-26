One shot, killed in early morning shooting
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Vaughn and Summer early Saturday morning.
Officers found one man shot inside of a car, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He did not survive his injuries. There was a second person in the car that was uninjured.
The suspect fled the scene in a white vehicle.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.
