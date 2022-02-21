Advertise with Us
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon

A witness reported that Jayden was doing donuts on the forklift when it overturned.
Investigators said a 15-year-old boy after a forklift he was on overturned.
Investigators said a 15-year-old boy after a forklift he was on overturned.(Canva)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV/WVLT) – A 15-year-old from Tennessee was killed Sunday afternoon by an overturned forklift, said Metro police.

According to officials, Jayden Dalton, 15, of Nashville, died Sunday afternoon when a forklift that he was allegedly playing on/operating overturned on top of him in a lot of an equipment rental business located on 505 Davidson Street.

Police said Dalton and another teen allegedly started the engines to machinery on the lot. A witness reported that Jayden was doing donuts on the forklift when it overturned.

Maplewood High school, Jayden’s former school, sent out this statemen.t:

Metro police classified his death as accidental.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

